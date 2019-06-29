ANP leader gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) was gunned down in a drive by shooting in the city’s Gulbahar area on Saturday.

According to details, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle of Sartaj Khan, the Peshawar city president of ANP, killing him on the spot.

A spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) said Khan received bullet wounds on his face and chest.

Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar. He was elected from Akhunabad area of the provincial capital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the incident and ordered the arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.