Meeting between President Trump, PM Imran confirmed, says Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque confirmed on Friday that United States has sent an official invitation to PM Imran for the USA visit, media reported.

The meeting between Trump and Imran will take place at the White House, Naeem added.

The meeting would exclusively discuss the US-Taliban peace talks apart from other regional and security matters. Afghan Peace Process will gain momentum after this meeting, PTI leader further told.

As per sources, high-level contact between both countries was made on Thursday. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be accompanying the premier on this visit.