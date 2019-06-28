Bilawal vows to fight ‘incompetent’ govt on every front

–PPP to launch anti-govt drive from Gujjar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has decided to go to the people against the “tyrannical government” in which people have drowned in the tsunami of the price hike.

Talking to media persons outside the parliament on Friday, the PPP chief said that there was no way left for the opposition but to go to the people.

He said that today is a black day in the history of Pakistan because an anti-people and rigged finance bill was passeed. The NA speaker refused to issue the production orders of two members of the National Assembly (NA) despite his repeated requests, he added.

Criticising the speaker, he said that the speakers are supposed to be impartial but this speaker [Asad Qaiser] is worse than General Ziaul Haq’s and General Musharraf’s speakers.

He said that there was censorship in the House. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has attacked Sindh and Thar coal project,” Bilawal said, adding the tyrannical government was making people unemployed instead of providing jobs.

He asked people to rise against this government and announced the start of anti-government campaign from Gujar Khan on Saturday.