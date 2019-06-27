Shehbaz, Bilawal meet Ghani, extend support for Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari separately called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and expressed their support for the peace process in the country.

During the meetings, the two leaders of the opposition and their delegations welcomed President Ghani over his arrival in Pakistan. They also discussed matters of mutual interest during the meetings.

Ghani also condoled the death of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz with Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Afghan president landed in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Prime Minister’s Imran Khan invitation.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and other officials received Ghani at Nur Khan airbase.