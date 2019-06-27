Judicial remand of Khawaja brothers extended till July 11

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday approved a 14-day extension in the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the on-going Paragon Housing Society scam.

Accountability court judge Justice Jawadul Hasan ordered for the accused to be presented in court again on July 11.

On June 18, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a bail petition filed by Saad Rafique.

The Khawaja brothers were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from court premises on December 11 when the LHC rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case.

Since then, their remand has been extended multiple times.

The case

NAB says that Saad, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Butt, brother Salman, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project named ‘Air Avenue’, which was later renamed ‘Paragon City Limited’.

The accountability watchdog maintains that the housing scheme was set up illegally and the Rafique brothers, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt, defrauded a large number of buyers.

The bureau further claims that Saad got 40 kanals of land registered against his brother’s name, extended the project illegally, and benefitted by selling commercial plots amounting billions of rupees.