Govt, BNP have found common ground, say Khattak, Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Thursday cleared the air regarding differences between the government and its coalition partners, saying the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and government are on the same page.

Addressing a presser alongside BNP chief Akhtar Mengal at the Parliament House, Khattak put rumors pertaining to differences between the PTI and its confidence and supply partner to rest which earlier made headlines.

Mengal, on the other hand, said that the differences arose when the government failed to honor the six-point agreement between the two parties. To this, the former KP chief minister assured Mengal that the PTI government will fulfill all its promises, adding that “a committee has been formed on the issue of the missing persons in Balochistan”.

“The other matter was regarding water, and it has been promised that several small dams will be created in the province to address the water scarcity issue. Furthermore, the feasibility for two larger dams is also being created and work will begin on them as soon as the process is completed,” Khattak said.

The minister also touched upon the issue of allowing outsiders in Gwadar city and said the “local populace of the port city feels insecure because of a large number of outsiders that are going to the area as it develops. There is a fear that these people may be able to obtain identification cards from the area and the Baloch majority may become a minority”.

“We have ensured the party that a bill will be brought into the National Assembly to ensure that such an event does not take place and the rights of the people of Gwadar are protected,” the defense minister added.

Khattak said that the government has put cities of Balochistan, Bolan, and Hangul on the list of development projects.

He said that Balochistan quota in the federal government jobs will be ensured which was another demand of the six-point agreement.