Opp to hold APC in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is all set for a power show as it gathers today to discuss the fate of the minority parties in the National Assembly who claimed to have been a target of the recent accountability wave resulting in the incarceration of political heavyweights including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The All Parties Conference (APC), summoned upon the behest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman, will host the representatives of opposition parties to formulate a joint strategy for future course-of-action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. As sources informed, the meeting was convened after consultation with incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

As reported earlier, a 14-member PML-N delegation, under the co-leadership of party President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will attend the APC.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced a five-member delegation for the conference. However, the attendance of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is yet to be confirmed.

Rehman had also extended invitations to politicians from Balochistan including Senator Hasil Bizenjo, BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal, PMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan and Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

The JUI-F had claimed that Mengal’s BNP, who is in alliance with the PTI-led government at the center, “has assured him of his presence at the APC”. Earlier on June 14, Mengal hinted at joining hands with the opposition, saying the party will “not be able to remain with the government if political issues in Balochistan remained unresolved”.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the APC poses “no threat to the government”.

In a series of tweets, she said: “in fact, the opposition has a threat from itself”.

“The outcome of this ruse of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be no different from that of his election adventure,” she added.

The special assistant said the “JUI-F chief should devote himself to the service of the religion for the next four years after the failure of the APC”.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also commented upon the multiparty moot and said that the APC is being held for “personal interests and to protect the looted money”.

The Punjab chief minister maintained that the “opposition does not have an agenda, and giving priority to personal benefits over national interests is synonymous to befooling people”.

“The opposition leaders have no concerns with the problems of the masses, and those who de-tracked Pakistan from the path of prosperity have come closer to protect their illegitimate empires.

The opposition will again face failure as it did in the past, Buzdar asserted.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Choudhary, in a tweet, dubbed Fazl-ur-Rehman as ‘Taliban mentor’ and wondered whether all the “pseudo-liberals have accepted him as their leader”.

Fawad further “muddled” to see the likes of “Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Raza Rabbani in the list of Maulana disciples”.