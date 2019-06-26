Akthar Mengal demands report of Balochistan Committee within two months

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday said that committee constituted to resolve issues of Balochistan should prepare its report within two months.

He stated this while addressing here in National Assembly after the passage of a motion to constitute a special committee headed by Speaker. The Speaker is authorized to make nominations in the Committee, look into the issues of Balochistan and give recommendations to resolve them.

After the passage of this motion, BNP Parliamentary Leader in National Assembly said, “I made a request to the all political parties to constitute a parliamentary committee to look into the issue of Balochistan; we want to solve the issue of Balochistan issue through democratic way”.

Akhtar Mengal said that he had desired that people of the country should be apprised about the problems of Balochistan through people’s representatives.

“We are ready to work day and night with the committee to resolve the issues of Balochistan” he concluded.