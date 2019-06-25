Faryal Talpur says jails not new for her family

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur on Tuesday said that prison is not new for her family while adding that “arrest is our jewelry”.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) transported Talpur to Sindh Assembly building on the issuance of her production orders where Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other party members welcomed her.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur thanked the speaker over issuing her production orders.

She said that “I saw a difficult time with martyred PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and later witnessed her martyrdom and my husband and brother threw to jail.”

Faryal Talpur said that “prison and such circumstances are not new for our family, adding that in the past, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari were also detained adding that the arrest is our jewelry and we do not fear it.”

Talpur claimed that “the false allegations are being leveled on the PPP leadership but my conscience is satisfied and we will get justice.”

She said that “I am a woman and one should not say that I am disturbed” while adding that she is ready to face challenges.”