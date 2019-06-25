Internet traffic disrupted across Pakistan after cable suffers ‘multiple cuts’

Internet services were affected due to ‘multiple cable cuts’ in different regions across the country on Monday, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers. PTCL has deployed all its technical resources to restore and stabilise the services as soon as possible,” Fariha Tahir Shah, General Manager PTCL Corporate Communication, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Furthermore, internet services have been partially restored in many areas,” she added.

PTCL’s technical teams are working on fully restoring the network for business continuity and high availability.

PTCL working diligently on restoring internet serviceshttps://t.co/3dM1XyK3f2 — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) June 24, 2019

The PTCL official further stated that a high-level investigation committee was also formed to determine the root cause of the outage.