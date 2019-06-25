90% buildings are not accessible for persons with disabilities in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in recent assessment in federal capital Islamabad found that around 90% of commercial buildings are not accessible to persons with disabilities, as per the copy of assessment available with Pakistan Today.

According to the assessment, the building control wing of the CDA collected data of more than 400 buildings from the capital to find whether the buildings are friendly and accessible to the persons with disabilities (PWD) and it was found that only a few buildings in the capital have a mechanism for persons with disabilities.

An official of the building control wing, Raheel Junejo, while sharing statistics told Pakistan Today that those buildings built in the initial phase in the capital were not forced to get equipped for the PWDs. Notices have been issued to more than 400 commercial buildings in the federal capital to make their buildings friendly for PWDs and in case of non-compliance their buildings will be sealed.

“Unfortunately only a few buildings have a mechanism for PWDS but they are still risky. Their ramps are not friendly as well as their lifts are not working or lack a fitness certificate” Junejo added.

It’s pertinent to mention here that according to the World Disability report, it is estimated that 10-12% of the total population of Pakistan is living with various forms of disabilities, but despite that, a majority of them are deprived of their basic right to education, health and employment.

The official further added that now the parliament has passed the bill for those who are living with disabilities and it has made it necessary that only those buildings will be issued no objection certificate (NOC) who would comply and built the structure PWDS-friendly.

Right now, old buildings are not accessible to PWDs and also those constructed 3-years ago have no mechanism to assist their entry into the building.