Do only ‘as much as you can endure’, Bilawal warns PM Imran

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday warned Prime Minister Imran Khan to “do as much as you can endure”.

Bilawal was addressing a public gathering on the occasion of 66th birth anniversary of martyred former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Nawabshah. He said that former president and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari returned authority to the parliament and that’s the crime he is being punished for.

This is an anti-people budget and a blatant attack on masses of this country, I’ll not allow this budget to get passed, he further said.

While criticising NAB, he said that this institution is a tool this government is employing to satisfy personal vendetta against the opposition.