Zardari to be presented before accountability court as physical remand ends

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will produce Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari before an accountability court in Islamabad today as his 11-day remand comes to an end.

A day after his arrest on June 10, accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had granted NAB physical remand of the former president and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21.

The court had also ordered the corruption watchdog to present a progress report on the next hearing.

Ahead of Zardari’s appearance before the court today, PPP leaders, including Senator Sassui Palijo, Shahida Rehmani, Senator Gianchand, who were gathered outside the court, were initially stopped by police from entering. They were eventually allowed entry into the court.