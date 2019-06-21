Trains delayed after collision near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The train track in Hyderabad was restored after 15 hours on Friday after a passenger train collided with a freight train at Makli Shah near Hyderabad.

At least three people lost their lives on Thursday when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Makli Shah. The deceased included the driver, assistant driver and fireman.

According to railway officials, Jinnah Express’s engine and cargo car were removed from the track by crane. The affected portion of the track was restored after 13 hours.

The train schedule at Karachi was disrupted with trains traveling to the interior possibly facing two to three hours delay.

Railway officials said Shalimar Express arrived eight hours and 45 minutes late while the Awami Express arrived 14 hours and 50 minutes late to Karachi. Hazara Express, which was due to arrive at the Cantt Station last night at 9:55pm, also arrived late at the station.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Aftab Akbar said there were two unauthorised people present with the driver and assistant driver in the engine area at the time of the accident.

“The collision was due to negligence by the driver and assistant driver. There were two unauthorised people present with the driver and assistant driver. It appears that while they were socialising, the driver missed the signal and wasn’t able to pull the emergency brake,” Akbar said.

Our initial investigation suggests that the driver put a late break, he added.