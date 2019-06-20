Corruption has plagued ‘entire Sindh’, says SC judge

KARACHI: Supreme Court (SC) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday said every department in Sindh was suffering from corruption, affecting the public adversely.

While hearing a case pertaining to Sukkur Press Club land case, the SC judge remarked that not a single rupee of Sindh’s budget was spent on the public.

Commenting on recent cases in Rotadero, Justice Gulzar Ahmed lamented that AIDS disease has worsened the health conditions in Larkana, but nobody has looked into the matter.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the multistorey buildings have been constructed in the hottest city of Sukkur but no facilities provided.

He said nowhere in the world multistorey buildings are constructed where the temperature is as high as 50 Ceclius.

The head of the bench went on to say that drinking water is not available to citizens of Sukkur.

“People sleep without electricity,” he said, adding that “people deprived of basic facilities turn to violence and the trend increases the rate of crimes”.

Addressing the mayor of the Sukkur city, which was present in the court on the occasion, Justice Gulzar said: “You should wake up now.” To which, the mayor responded that he has made the master plan of the city.

To which Justice Gulzar said that “let your master plan go to hell, you people are part of the system and you know what the system is”.