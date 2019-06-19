PM Imran mistakes Rabindranath Tagore’s quote for Kahlil Jibran’s

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared a quote by Rabindranath Tagore on Twitter but attributed it to author Kahlil Jibran.

His tweet, which was directed at his nearly 10 million followers on the micro-blogging website, stated, “I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that life is all joy.”

He added that “those who understand Jibran’s words are able to live a life of contentment.”

Twitterati, soon realising that the premier had made a mistake, started criticising him for not verifying his facts before sharing posts. #RabindranathTagore soon became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz also commented on the issue, terming it as a manifestation of the premier’s “incompetence”. She added that “to copy something you even need some form of intelligence”.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that Tagore had also said that charity begins at home. He said, “May I therefore humbly request you to also ask your Debt Commission to investigate your year and see why PTI has made a record increase in debt and deficit.”