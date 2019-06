ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday allowed former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to meet with his children.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naik had filed a petition on behalf of the children for the meeting.

Earlier, the accountability court had approved a 10-day physical remand of Zardari.

Once the NAB has completed the interrogation, the former president will be produced before the court on June 21 as per the directions of the court.

