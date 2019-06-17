Another strike, similar result: Indian home minister Amit Shah on defeating Pakistan

The Indian cricket team was congratulated by several BJP ministers and politicians cutting across party lines for their 89-run win against Pakistan at the ongoing cricket World Cup in England.

India kept up their World Cup record against Pakistan as they posted a commanding 336 for 5 and Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred in three innings registering a victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the tournament’s most anticipated match on Sunday.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted his praise for the men in blue for their “strike on Pakistan” as defense minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and minister of state (independent) for sports Kiren Rijiju joined him in lauding the Indian side.

“Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” Shah, who is also the BJP party chief, tweeted.

Rajnath Singh said the Indian cricket team played an “amazing game”.

“Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India.”

The Congress party and its leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted their messages for the cricket team.

“Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!” the Congress party tweeted in Hindi.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot also extended their wishes to team India.

“Congratulations team India for this magnificent victory over Pakistan. You have given all Indians a moment of pride!” Gehlot posted.

“Heartiest congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India,” Pilot tweeted in Hindi.

“Congrats to Indian Cricket Team for a terrific performance and making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made Twitter more entertaining with their self-deprecating humour,” Mufti wrote.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Indian cricket team “unstoppable”.