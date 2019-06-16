PML-N calls huddle over budget, NAB arrests

LAHORE: Amid reports that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are all-set to launch anti-government drive, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a parliamentary party’s meeting on Monday.

The party meeting will be held at Committee Room 2 of the Parliament House at 3:00 pm with president Shehbaz Sharif the chair.

According to the reports, the meeting has been called to discuss the overall political situation, arrests by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the recent finance bill by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

PML-N is in the tough spot, given supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in jail and party chief Shehbaz Sharif on bail owing to corruption cases against them. In addition, Hamza Shehbaz is also in NAB custody and cases are being initiated against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismael.

In addition to NAB cases against them, the party leadership, including Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, are facing case pertaining to the Model Town massacre.

Major opposition parties are hinting at launching a full-fledge protest drive against the PTI in the near future and they have stepped up their campaigns for the purpose. The anti-government sentiment has also brought Maryam Nawaz—PML-N vice president and daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif— and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is slain PM Benazir Bhutto’s son and head the PPP.

Both leaders have met twice over the last month, including this Sunday’s meeting, with one agenda—anti-government demonstrations.