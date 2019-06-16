PM Imran advises Sarfaraz Ahmed to stay mentally strong, play fearlessly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday in a series of tweets, advised Pakistan team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to bat first against India [if the team wins the toss] and play fearlessly till the end of the game.

In a series of tweets, PM Khan gave suggestions to the team and said,

When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60% 1/5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

2/5 Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

3/5 All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team: — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019