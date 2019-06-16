Meeting with Bilawal taking place with approval of Nawaz, Shehbaz, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was planned with the approval of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

“This and all other decisions in the party are taken after the approval of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif and taking the senior leaders into confidence. Discipline and part hierarchy are followed by all including me,” Maryam posted on Twitter.

The meeting between the two leaders is planned for today at Jati Umra. The invitation was extended by Maryam through a telephonic call a day earlier.

According to the sources, matters related to the prevailing political situation in the country and recent budget’s implication will come under discussion.

In May, the two political leaders met in an Iftar dinner in Islamabad, where leaders from other political parties were also present.