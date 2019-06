LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased metro bus fares from Rs 20 to Rs30 with effect from July 1, in the light of the recent provincial budget.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) had proposed an increase of at least Rs30 in the Metro Bus fares. The PMTA had sent a summary to Punjab cabinet, requesting an increase in the fares of Metro bus.

Sources told, with an increase of Rs 10 in Metro bus fares the government’s subsidy to the service will reduce by 800 million.