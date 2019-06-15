Faryal Talpur remanded in NAB custody for nine days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday handed over Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on nine-day physical remand in the fake bank accounts case.

A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Zardari who was arrested by the corruption watchdog earlier this week, in the on-going fake accounts case.

A five-member NAB team, including female officials, reached Zardari House in Islamabad, which was notified as a sub-jail by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal earlier in the day “for the purposes of detention of accused under the NAO, 1999”, according to a notification issued by the accountability watchdog.

FAKE ACCOUNTS SAGA:

Information regarding the fake accounts were disclosed when an intelligence agency arrested a prominent money changer for investigation in another matter. During December 2015, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been reported to begin a discreet investigation into certain bank accounts through which multi-billion rupee transactions were made.

The probe was initially shelved but resumed almost a year and a half later with the FIA’s State Bank circle initiating a formal inquiry in January 2018. By June, the FIA had several high-profile names on its list but was unable to make headway–for several reasons.

Top court intervened in the matter while former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice over lackluster performance in the money-laundering case. Consequently, close aides of Zardari, including Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and two others were arrested. Subsequently, the first case was registered in the mega-corruption scandal.

Saqib Nisar issued directives to form a Joint Investigation Team in order to accelerate pace of the investigation in the scam which identified as many as 11,500 bank accounts and a total of 924 account holders at the start of their investigation.