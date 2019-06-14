Sindh govt earmarks Rs 109.788bn for law and order, 3,000 new jobs  

Karachi: The Sindh government has allocated at least Rs 109.788 billion for maintaining law and order situation in the province and to make recruitment of at least 3,000 personnel in the budget for the Fiscal Year 2019-20.

This was announced by the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presenting the Sindh Budget for FY 2019-20 at the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

While presenting the budget, the chief minister said the Sindh government has been providing adequate resources to the police department as well as other law enforcing agencies to ensure that they develop their capacity in the wake of challenges of law and order and terrorism.

The allocation for law and order sector has been increased in the non-development budget from Rs100.483 billion in 2018-19 to Rs109.788 billion in 2019-20.

In the current financial year, numerous milestone was achieved which include, establishment of I.T. Labs and Reporting Rooms at Offices and Police Stations throughout Sindh; disbursement compensation to Shaheed and injured personnel of security forces from the allocated Rs.1000 million; training to the newly recruited Police Constables at Pak Army Training Centers with the cost of Rs.661 million; establishment of five Facilitation centers at Divisional level wherein common man will come for the redress of their grievances like issuance of character verification, report of loss of valuable things, complaint of the crime on the spot, missing child, domestic violence, vehicle theft etc, This is the landmark project of Sindh Police. 3690 Police Personnel have been recruited through NTS and recruitment of 4507 Police Personnel is under process. Bomb Disposal Squads equipment has been enhanced with latest and modern technology.

The new schemes proposed for 2019-20 are: revamping of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and creating a professional and dedicated force styled as Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF). Sindh Police will establish an additional 259 Reporting Rooms under an ADP scheme in the next financial year 2019-20 to streamline the processes and have easy access to the public.

The compensation package for Shaheed and injured has been doubled from Rs.5 million to Rs 10 million. Accordingly, Rs 2 billion have been proposed in the budget 2019-20.

In order to fill in the gaps of actual requirement of the police force, we plan to create 3000 new Posts in different grades in budget 2019-20.