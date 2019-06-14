New Delhi denies clearance to special train for Sikh pilgrims

The Indian government on Friday barred Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan to attend the death anniversary of their religious leader Guru Arjan Dev Jee (Jor Mela).

Addressing reporters at the Wahga station, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) chief Sardar Tara Singh said that the special train arranged by Pakistani authorities was all set to leave from Wahga Railway Station to Attari, which is situated in India, to bring Sikh pilgrims but it was not given clearance by New Delhi.

Singh criticised the move, saying that the Modi government should not play politics over religious matters. He added that Sikh pilgrims come to Pakistan every year to perform the religious rituals and lamented that despite having the visa, the pilgrims were not allowed to visit Pakistan.