All provinces should follow Sindh’s lead in fighting HIV, says Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the PPP-led Sindh government’s decision to set aside a Rs1 billion fund for the welfare of HIV infected patients. He also advised all other provinces to follow Sindh’s example.

In a tweet, he lamented the negative role of media to highlight selected stories and overlooking the incidents taking place in other provinces. He wrote that in Sindh, patients are mainly from one city while in Balochistan the number of reported cases was 300 and in Punjab, it was 2,800.

“This is a nation[al] issue. End the stigma. Save lives. #HIV,” he wrote.

Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s tweet came in response to a tweet by Advisor to chief minister Sindh for information, law and anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who announced that the Sindh cabinet has approved “Rs 1 Billion for the Endowment Fund being created for the welfare and well being of HIV affected patients.”