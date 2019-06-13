Zardari taken to hospital after blood pressure, sugar level drop

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he complained of chest pain coupled with low blood pressure and sugar level.

According to media reports, the former president underwent angiography and other tests at the facility.

He was examined under the supervision of heart specialist Azhar Kayani.

Though the PPP leadership has expressed concern over the shifting their party chief to the hospital, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) says Zardari was taken to the hospital for a routine checkup.

It also says the party was not formally informed about the deterioration in the health condition of the co-chairman.

NAB on Monday arrested Zardari from his residence in the federal capital on Monday hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.