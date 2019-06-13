US naval fleet mason reaches Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The USA fleet Mason received traditional reception after arrival in the port city.

According to the Pakistan Navy, different activities between naval personnel of both countries were held while they deliberated upon mutual professional matters as well.

As per the Pakistan Navy, both the countries are striving hard in the sea to ensure free transportation of trade and establishment of maritime security in the region.

The Pakistan Navy has been actively participating in the Coalition maritime campaign since 2004 for regional maritime security.

The Pakistan Navy added it has also started regional maritime security patrol aimed at ensuring maritime security in the region.

The relations between the two countries navy will be strengthened and stabilized with the visit of the USA fleet.