PML-N dubs budget as ‘economy killer’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have declared the PTI-government’s first budget as a “killer of the country’s economy instead of an anti-masses budget”.

Talking to media outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison, the PML-N leaders after meeting with former premier Nawaz Sharif, said that the opposition is being victimised.

They also demanded the government to let them know if any corruption was done in factories, motorways, and other projects.

The PML-N leaders said that it is alarming that friends of people are in jail while anti-masses are in power.

The former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI rule will be heavy on the masses of the country.

He demanded the government to record first PM adviser on finance Hafeez Sheikh statement in the government proposed commission on loans taken in the last 10 years in the country.

Member National Assembly Khawaja Asif said inflation was surged to 40 percent by increasing the revenue target. He added that the idea of hens, eggs, and jobs did not succeed; likewise, the plan of forming a commission will also fail.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid commented that those who gave relief to the people are arrested, and those who harmed them are in power. He questioned that is Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also a culprit as he remained finance minister for five years.

Pervaiz Rashid continued that Prime Minister may hold the accountability of the loans which were taken in ten years, but should also understand that terrorism was curbed, and issues of electricity and gas were resolved in those years.