Pakistan to continue lending support to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

Talking to the US charge d’affaires to Pakistan Paul Jones, who called upon him here on Thursday, Qureshi said the development of the entire region is linked with the restoration of peace in war-torn Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

A statement issued by the foreign office said the US envoy and the foreign minister also exchanged views on the regional security situation, with particular emphasis on bordering Afghanistan.



