KARACHI: The US dollar continued to surge against the Rupee, reaching a new all-time high Rs152.10 in the interbank market on Thursday.

With its continued depreciation, the Pakistani currency shed an additional Rs0.54 to the US dollar to be traded at a historic low in the interbank market.

Following the rise in the interbank, the US dollar also strengthened in the open market with an Rs0.40 increase to be sold at Rs152.40.