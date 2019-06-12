Pakistan to support Afghan peace process, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan would continue to extend assistance to the Afghan peace process to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Presiding over the sixth session of Consultative Council on Foreign Relations in Islamabad, FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to make efforts to maintain peaceful relations with all neighboring countries on an equal basis.

He said, “We are adopting an effective strategy to achieve economic stability and making our diplomacy more persuasive.”

The meeting discussed the representation in OIC summit by PM Imran, the recent visit of Chinese vice president to Pakistan and other important regional and global issues.

The foreign minister explained the contents of PM’s address at OIC meeting and the agreements signed during the Chinese vice president’s visit to the country to the participants.

The participants acknowledged the efforts of PM to highlight the Kashmir and Palestine issues in OIC summit and letting the influential leaders from around the globe to understand them with a new perspective.

Earlier on June 2, United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had landed in Islamabad to discuss efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Sources told that Khalilzad would attend a bilateral meeting in the Foreign Office to discuss relations between the United States and Pakistan,