Fawad Chaudhry holds previous govt responsible of poor planning

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry accused the whilom government of poor planning. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ran affairs without laying a roadmap and as a result whatever they did was laughable.

Fawad said that government is paying Rs7 billion for Metro buses in Lahore.

He further said that Punjab government have to pay an additional Rs9 billion just to keep the Orange Line train on track.

“Shehbaz would have constructed a bridge from the National Assembly to London Hyde Park if he could”, he added.

Science Minister said that Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) is going to introduce certification services for jewelers and customers to verify the amount of gold used in the ornaments.