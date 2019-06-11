Scotland Yard arrests Altaf Hussain over 2016 hate speech

LONDON: Scotland Yard on Tuesday arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founding leader Altaf Hussain in an early morning raid.

A statement issued by London’s Metropolitan Police, which did not mention Hussain’s name, read that: “a man has today, Tuesday, 11 June, been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan.”

Man arrested in connection with speeches https://t.co/55KrQhXPM3 pic.twitter.com/B4VBo3EEK0 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 11, 2019

It further read that “the man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in northwest London. He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offenses contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007” while adding that “he was detained under PACE [Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984] and taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.”

The Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 codes of practice regulate police powers and protect public rights.

“As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out a search at the northwest London address. Detectives are also searching a separate commercial address in North West London.

“The investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person,” said the statement.

“Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing inquiries.”

Over 20 identical FIRs pertaining to hate speech were registered against Hussain and several other leaders and workers of the MQM’s Pakistan and London chapters.

The London Metropolitan Police which began investigating Hussain’s 2016 speech visited Islamabad in April this year to collect evidence and interview key witnesses.

Hussain was arrested in relation to a hate speech he delivered on August 22, 2016.

Hours after Hussain delivered the seditious speech, MQM workers had attacked a private media outlet office in Karachi. Shortly after the incident, the Rangers had detained a handful of senior MQM leaders overnight.

In the days that followed, the Karachi wing of the party led by Farooq Sattar distanced itself from Hussain and the London wing.