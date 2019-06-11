NAB to produce Zardari before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be produced before an accountability court today where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which arrested the former president a day earlier, will request for his physical remand.

The capital administration has finalized the security plan for Zardari’s appearance before the court.

At least 500 policemen have been deployed around the federal capital for security purposes in addition to least 300 personnel which are deployed outside NAB headquarters in Rawalpindi.

All the roads leading to accountability court will remain closed for all kind of traffic.

Moreover, PPP workers will not be allowed to go beyond Para Chowk, while the anti-riot force has been deployed at Faizabad and other entry points to avoid any inconvenience.

The corruption watchdog on Monday arrested PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari from his residence in the federal capital hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.

A number of party workers and Zardari’s children Bilawal and Aseefa saw him off as the former president was driven away by a 15-member NAB team to the bureau’s Rawalpindi office.

A two-member IHC bench that had earlier reserved its verdict on their application announced the verbal order.

Both Zardari and Talpur had left the court building before the verdict was announced.

The warrants for Zardari were apparently issued on Sunday. No warrants have been issued for Talpur as yet, however.

Zardari and Talpur have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account.

According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion out of which Rs30 million was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.