NAB seeks 14-day physical remand as Zardari presented before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: A day after his chaotic arrest, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari before an accountability court in Islamabad seeking his 14-day physical remand.

Prior to his arrival, a three-member team of the Polyclinic conducted a medical examination of the former president. According to the NAB sources, Zardari was found to be fit for physical remand, reported a private media outlet.

The report was then presented before the accountability judge Arshad Malik in his chambers.

The corruption watchdog on Monday arrested the former president Asif Ali Zardari from his residence in the federal capital hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.

A number of party workers and Zardari’s children Bilawal and Aseefa saw him off as the former president was driven away by a 15-member NAB team to the bureau’s Rawalpindi office.

A two-member IHC bench that had earlier reserved its verdict on their application announced the verbal order.

Both Zardari and Talpur had left the court building before the verdict was announced.

The warrants for Zardari were apparently issued on Sunday. No warrants have been issued for Talpur as yet, however.

Zardari and Talpur have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account.

According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion out of which Rs30 million was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.