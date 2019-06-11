Fawad happy on increment in Science and Technology budget

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet for allocating Rs43 billion for projects related to Science and Technology, local media reported on Tuesday

The federal minister tweeted, “So grateful to PM Imran and the federal cabinet for highest ever allocation of RS43billion for projects of Science & Technology.”

So grateful to @ImranKhanPTI PM of Pak and the Cabinet for highest ever allocation of 43 B Rs for projects of Science & Technology this shows Govts commitment to the future of Pakistan… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 11, 2019

He said that increase in the Science and Technology budget shows the commitment of the government to the future of Pakistan and as a nation how serious we are to keep up with international technology.