11 dead, another injured as jeeps falls in River Indus in Diamer

CHILAS: At least 11 people died and another injured when a jeep fell into River Indus here on Tuesday, police said.

A Toyota jeep coming to district headquarters Chilas from suburban area of district Diamer of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) skidded off the road and plunged into River Indus. As a result of the accident, 11 people died while another was critically injured.

Bodies of eight people and an injured were pulled out from the river and shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chilas while search for bodies of three was underway till the filing of report.

An environment of grief and sorrow gripped the area over sudden death of 11 people.