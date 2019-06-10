Sherry questions PM Imran’s ‘obsession’ with amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation was only an advertisement of the amnesty scheme.

The PPP leader said that PM Imran is endlessly drumming this issue and the government should offer an explanation that why he is so obsessed with this.

“Imran Khan should come to the parliament if he wants to address the nation. The prime minister is addressing the nation on television while the assembly session is ongoing,” she said.

“How can people put their trust in this scheme when he has not taken parliament into confidence first? The nation was waiting for concise and appropriate government policy, but Imran Khan’s speech only contained allegations.”

“It apparently seems this amnesty scheme will also fail like the previous one. The incumbent government has not achieved any economic target in ten months,” she added.

“The economy is being run to benefit a few people. The names of those persons should be announced who are taking advantage from the scheme and the prime minister should let it be known that how much relief will be given to the people in the upcoming budget.”

Sherry Rehman’s statement came after Imran Khan addressed the nation and urged citizens to declare their assets by June 30 and take part in the asset declaration scheme.