PM addresses nation ahead of budget, urges to declare assets

ISLAMABAD: Amid crucial financial circumstances, Prime Minister Imran Khan has yet again appealed the nation to declare their assets before June 30 as the government heads towards announcing its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 on Tuesday.

In his address to the nation aired Monday morning, the Premier called on the nation to “fully avail the Asset Declaration Scheme because if the taxes [on the undeclared assets] are not paid, the government will not be able to lift the country up”.

“We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran reiterated that benami assets and accounts can be declared by 30th June under the amnesty scheme. Once the deadline is passed, you will not be able to use the opportunity, he said.

He said the government is fully informed about benami accounts and undeclared assets. “We have signed agreements with various countries regarding the matter,” he disclosed.

He mentioned that in the past 10 years, country’s total debt and liabilities mounted from Rs6 trillion to Rs30 trillion and regretted that half of the tax amount – Rs2 trillion – was being spent on the payment of debts taken in the previous governments.

Imran Khan lauded the nation for being “one of the most charitable nations” in the world while adding that they were the least contributors when it came to paying taxes.

“I urge you to come forward and help the government in achieving the Rs10 trillion [tax amount] hallmark,” he said, adding that only a passion for the uplift of the country could revive the ailing economy.

The Prime Minister called upon the nation to adopt the tax culture and take benefit of the Asset Declaration Scheme to make the country “financially stable and strong”.

“Benefit yourselves and the country by taking it out of the reigns of poverty,” he reiterated.

In May, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had approved the Asset Declaration Scheme after weeks of scrutiny amid internal opposition in a bid to “document the economy and to bring dead assets into the economy and make them functional”.

PM’s Adviser on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had said people will have the opportunity to become part of the scheme until June 30, 2019. Every Pakistani citizen will be able to avail the scheme except for government officials, public office holders, and their dependents.

He said the “basic purpose” of the scheme was not to generate revenue — as media reports had speculated — but to bring dead assets into the economy and make them functional.

Mired in financial crises amid high inflation rate, the PTI government is all set to roll out its first finance bill on June 11, Tuesday.

The budget will bring with itself an expected deficit of Rs3 trillion as opposed to the Rs1.8 trillion in the previous budgets. It will be approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday in a meeting hours ahead of its formal presentation in the National Assembly (NA).

In order to meet the challenges the premier chaired multiple meetings of his party leaders and kitchen cabinet members at Bani Gala on Sunday, sources said.

As per the earlier announcement, the federal budget will be presented on June 11 (Tuesday) at the Parliament House. The meeting is expected to give approval for Rs6.8tr federal budget with the deficit estimated for the next financial year at historic high contrary to the previous government which had intended to restrict the overall fiscal deficit to Rs1,890.2 billion or 4.9 percent of the GDP in the last budget.