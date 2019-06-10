PM addresses nation ahead of budget, urges to avail amnesty

ISLAMABAD: Amid crucial financial circumstances, Prime Minister Imran Khan has yet again appealed the nation to declare their assets before June 30 as the government heads towards announcing its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 on Tuesday.

In his address to the nation aired Monday morning, the Premier called on the nation to “fully avail the Asset Declaration Scheme because if the taxes are not paid, the government will not be able to lift the country up”.

“We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran further said that benami assets and accounts can be declared by 30th June under the amnesty scheme. Once the deadline is passed, you will not be able to use the opportunity, he said.

He said the government is fully informed about benami accounts and undeclared assets. We have signed agreements with various countries regarding the matter, he said.

In May, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had approved the Asset Declaration Scheme after weeks of scrutiny amid internal opposition in a bid to “document the economy and to bring dead assets into the economy and make them functional”.

PM’s Adviser on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had said people will have the opportunity to become part of the scheme until June 30, 2019. Every Pakistani citizen will be able to avail the scheme except for government officials, public office holders, and their dependents.

He said the “basic purpose” of the scheme was not to generate revenue — as media reports had speculated — but to bring dead assets into the economy and make them functional.

Mired in financial crises amid high inflation rate, the PTI government is all set to roll out its first finance bill on June 11, Tuesday.

The budget will bring with itself an expected deficit of Rs3 trillion as opposed to the Rs1.8 trillion in the previous budgets. It will be approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday in a meeting hours ahead of its formal presentation in the National Assembly (NA).

In order to meet the challenges the premier chaired multiple meetings of his party leaders and kitchen cabinet members at Bani Gala on Sunday, sources said.

As per the earlier announcement, the federal budget will be presented on June 11 (Tuesday) at the Parliament House. The meeting is expected to give approval for Rs6.8tr federal budget with the deficit estimated for the next financial year at historic high contrary to the previous government which had intended to restrict the overall fiscal deficit to Rs1,890.2 billion or 4.9 percent of the GDP in the last budget.