Govt discusses budget preparations, potential protests

–Govt formulates strategy to handle Opp protest against budget, lawyers’ nationwide strike

–PM summons special meeting tomorrow to discuss Punjab budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called a meeting of all government spokesperson at his Bana Gala residence to take into consideration the opposition’s response to the upcoming budget on June 12.

The meeting attended by senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership discussed the preparation for the federal budget that will be approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

The prime minister asserted the budget will be poor friendly and the government would cut down unnecessary expenditure. He said the PTI’s budget will focus on giving relief to the youth and people of the tribal district who rendered many sacrifices for the country.

The 11th session of the National Assembly (NA) will be held at Parliament House on Monday at 4 pm where the government would announce the allocation of its finances.

In addition to the federal budget, the government also discussed measures to counter the nationwide protests called by the Pakistan Bar Council against the reference implicating Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The huddle also considered a strategy against the possible opposition protests in the wake of the budget.

Reportedly, top party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, attended the high-level meeting, where the premier informed the party’s top brass and official government spokespersons about the preparations of the economic team.

Imran also held a meeting with CM Buzdar. During the meeting, they discuss the security and political situation in Punjab. Additionally, he also summoned a special session regarding Punjab budget on Monday.

On Saturday, reports surfaced that the government is considering imposing new taxes on the people and might collect property tax from motorways and restaurants.

Reportedly, the Punjab government has also prepared the necessary documents to impose taxes of Rs25 to 30 billion in the next fiscal year. The government is mulling to increase agriculture income tax and suggestions to impose new carbon tax on the use of fuel are also under consideration.

The government is considering widening the professional tax while a professional tax on lawyers has been delayed. The government is also considering to impose a tax on beauty salons.

On the other hand, the Punjab government is planning to increase the growth rate by 5.2 per cent in the next fiscal year. The government is likely to allocate Rs3 billion for South Punjab Secretariat.

The Punjab government has prepared suggestions to create over 0.5 million new jobs in the next fiscal year. The government is also considering to allocate Rs14 billion to complete Orange Line Metro Train. The government has prepared a plan to increase industries through a public-private partnership.