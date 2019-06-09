Imran, Putin to meet at SCO summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is now being considered a major diplomatic success for Pakistan.

According to the local media, PM Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting on June 14th in Bishkek will be on the sidelines of SCO summit.

The Russian Embassy has informed the Foreign Office about the meeting officially. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other related officials will also participate in the meeting.

According to the reports, PM Khan, during the meeting, will also extend an invitation to the Russian President to visit Pakistan.

In the meeting, along with other matters of mutual interest, the beginning of a new chapter of Pak-Russia ties and the Afghan peace process will also be discussed.