Hope Shehbaz will face courts, not plan another trip: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she hopes Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will face the courts with consistency and won’t plan another prolonged trip to London.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader expressed this on Twitter on Sunday. She also welcomed Shehbaz on returning to Pakistan.

In her tweet, she took a jibe on the opposition leader and said that he in the guise of medical treatment, aimlessly meandered on the streets of London and elongated a two-week relief into a two-month long vacation.

“Shehbaz Sharif wandered the London streets meanwhile in order to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Order). His fast walking pace shows that he has no health issues”, she wrote.

“The legal requirement would have been fulfilled had Shehbaz Sharif brought his son, son-in-law and former finance minister Ishaq Dar with him”, her tweet further read.