Govt can’t remove an SC judge, says CJP

–KBA cancels membership of law minister, attorney general

As the misconduct reference against Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed by the government gets more controversial with every passing day, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Sunday that the government doesn’t have authority to remove a top judge and that the prerogative solely lies with the Supreme Judicial Council.

The CJP was answering a question pertaining to the case against the SC judge, said a report. However, Justice Khosa, who is in London, refused to further talk on the subject, saying the matter was related to Pakistani courts.

He, however, asked the people of Pakistan to show faith in its judiciary and assured them a fair trial and rule of law in the proceedings.

It may be noted here that the lawyers have issued a nationwide boycott call to protest a reference against Justice Isa on June 14. They have demanded the impeachment of President Arif Alvi for filing a reference on “mala fide” intent as well as the resignation of Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Bar Association has cancelled the memberships of Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan and Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

The bar association has revoked their memberships over a reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court. It has also demanded their resignations.

The decision to cancel their memberships was made during a general body meeting.