Martyred army personnel laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI: Army personnel who embraced martyrdom in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Kharqamar area of North Waziristan a day earlier were laid to rest with full military honours on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig was laid to rest in his hometown of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan. GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and senior military officials attended the funeral.

Similarly, Captain Arif Ullah was laid to rest with full military honours in his native area of Lakki Marwat, while soldier Mohsin Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Jaranwala.

Three Pakistan Army officers and one soldier were martyred and four others injured in a roadside blast in Kharqamar area of North Waziristan district on Friday.

According to ISPR, terrorists targeted a military vehicle using an IED.

The attack was carried out in the same area where security forces had conducted search operations in which a few individuals believed to be facilitators linked to terrorist activities were rounded up.

Ten security personnel have embraced martyrdom in the last one month in different attacks including the latest casualties and 35 others suffered injuries.

Last Saturday, a soldier was martyred when a Pakistan Army vehicle was attacked in the Boyya area of North Waziristan.