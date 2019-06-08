India requests Pakistan to allow Modi’s aircraft to fly over its airspace on June 13

The Indian government has requested Pakistan to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft to fly over Pakistani airspace on June 13.

According to reports, Pakistan has received a formal request sent by the Indian High Commission in this regard. Modi is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next week.

Pakistani airspace on its eastern border with India will remain closed until June 14, a civil aviation official had said on May 29, the latest extension months after a standoff between the arch rivals.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after suicide attack on Indian troops in Pulwama district in Indian Occupied Kashmir led to aerial bombing missions on each other’s soil and a fighter dogfight over Kashmir.

Foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.

“The closure will continue until June 14,” a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters, without giving further details.

Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor and the airspace restrictions impact hundreds of commercial and cargo flights each day, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.