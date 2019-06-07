Tourist centres being established across Punjab: Buzdar 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that tourist centers are being established at various sites of Punjab to promote tourist Industry and attract a large number of tourists.

While addressing a meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday, he said that three-day tourist mela is being organised in Suleman mountain range for the first time in history of Punjab and a large number of tourists will be invited to attend this mela.

He said that tourist camp will be set up in the mela and paragliding competitions will be arranged in the event. He said that tourists activities help in generating employment opportunities.

He directed to include folk music and food street in three day venture. He directed the officials of district administration and forest department to plant maximum number of trees in Suleman range in order to overcome climate change.

Buzdar said that various sites of Suleman range are being developed into parks which will help to attracts tourists towards healthy sites.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Asadullah Faiz briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements regarding Suleman Rang Mela and ongoing development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

During a meeting with the leaders and people of Barthi in Taunsa, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said PTI government is providing equal development opportunities to less privileged areas of county.

The Chief Minister said former ruler did not pay attention towards welfare of backward areas but present government has a motto to serve people of entire province.