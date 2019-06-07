﻿ Shehbaz to return on Sunday, says Marriyum Aurangzeb | Pakistan Today

Shehbaz to return on Sunday, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will land in Pakistan on Sunday morning, said party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet late Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday, a private media outlet reported that Sharif will return on Saturday (June 8), citing an unverified account, seemingly belonging to his son Suleman Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that the budget for 2019-20 is to be presented in the parliament on June 11.

Sharif – who jetted off to London for medical treatment on April 11 after his name was cleared from the no-fly list following a court order – has been allowed to travel by his doctors.

Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president will meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who is incarcerated in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, and mother.

A delegation of senior party leaders is also expected to call upon the former Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that “with [the news of] Sharif returning, the government and its spokespersons have been proven liars yet again”.

She added, “more than half of the two dozen liar and borrowed spokespersons have lost their job [for lying]”.

Sharif was arrested in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Subsequently, Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list (ECL).

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Sharif and his son, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader, Hamza Shahbaz are accused of “fraudulently and dishonestly” causing an Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer, Dawn reported.



