Shehbaz to return on Sunday, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will land in Pakistan on Sunday morning, said party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet late Thursday night.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن کے صدر اور قائدِ حزبِ اختلاف میاں شہباز شریف اتوار کی صبح وطن واپس پہنچیں گے مسلم لیگ ن کی ترجمان مریم اورنگزیب نے شہباز شریف کی 9 جون کو وطن واپسی کی خبر کی تصدیق کردی قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف اتوار کی علی الصبح لاہور پہنچیں گے @pmln_org — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 6, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, a private media outlet reported that Sharif will return on Saturday (June 8), citing an unverified account, seemingly belonging to his son Suleman Sharif.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif returning back on 8th of June Inshallah pic.twitter.com/XoYNgTPajO — Suleman Sharif (@SulemanSharif82) June 5, 2019

It is pertinent to mention here that the budget for 2019-20 is to be presented in the parliament on June 11.

Sharif – who jetted off to London for medical treatment on April 11 after his name was cleared from the no-fly list following a court order – has been allowed to travel by his doctors.

Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president will meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who is incarcerated in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, and mother.

A delegation of senior party leaders is also expected to call upon the former Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that “with [the news of] Sharif returning, the government and its spokespersons have been proven liars yet again”.

She added, “more than half of the two dozen liar and borrowed spokespersons have lost their job [for lying]”.

جھوٹے، نالائق اور نااہل مخالفین منفی سیاست کے لئے مصنوعی بیانیہ کا سہارا تلاش کریں دو درجن ادھارے اور جھوٹ بولنے والے ترجمانوں میں سے نصف نوکری سے ہاتھ دھو بیٹھے ہیں شہباز شریف کے وطن واپس لوٹنے سے حکومت اور اس کے ترجمان ایک مرتبہ پھر جھوٹے ثابت ہو گئے @pmln_org — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 6, 2019

Sharif was arrested in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Subsequently, Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list (ECL).

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Sharif and his son, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader, Hamza Shahbaz are accused of “fraudulently and dishonestly” causing an Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer, Dawn reported.