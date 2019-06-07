Islamabad man beats to death his infant son

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing his infant son by brutally beating him up.

According to a police spokesman, a first information report (FIR) was lodged on the application of the deceased infant’s mother. The accused has confessed to his crime.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed has directed the relevant police officers to investigate the case on merit.

According to details, Samina Bibi, the resident of Bilal Town in the federal capital, lodged a complaint in Police Station Khanna, pleading that her husband had brutally beaten their one-and-a-half years son Zakriya, who could not sustain injuries and lost his life.

Police have registered the case under CrPc 302 and further probe is underway.

